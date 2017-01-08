BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 09:21
Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead

Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead

BY OBUTE JAMES Abdulkadir Kure, former Governor of Niger State from 1999 to 2007 is dead. He died on Sunday at...

Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election

Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday dismissed six officers attached to the Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State...

Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists

Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday paraded ten Boko Haram suspects, who were said to have surrendered and handed t...

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch – Buhari

Encourages Nigerians to Embrace Locally Made Goods BY OBUTE JAMES President Muhammadu Buhari in a New Year mes...

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

BY OBUTE JAMES The President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors to lose immunity against criminal...

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

An American Billionaire sponsors the released Chibok Girls The Federal Government of Nigeria has removed about...

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity – Saraki

BY OBUTE JAMES President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday felicitated with the Christian...

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS has put standby military forces on alert in case Gambian...

We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, has said there is not...

Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead
Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election
Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists
Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

News

Interviews

Opinion

Lead Story

Buhari was in a Hurry as Military Ruler , but now... Tinubu

Buhari was in a Hurry as Military Ruler , but now… Tinubu

October 03, 2016
$400b Stolen in Oil Sector Alone can Resuscitate Nigerian Refineries – Minister

$400b Stolen in Oil Sector Alone can Resuscitate Nigerian Refineries – Minister

January 30, 2016
Real Sponsors of Boko Haram are Arms Deal Suspects – Borno Elders

Real Sponsors of Boko Haram are Arms Deal Suspects – Borno Elders

January 22, 2016
Why EFCC Arrested Ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio

Why EFCC Arrested Ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio

October 16, 2015
How NSA, NTA, AIT Worked against My Victory During General Election - Buhari

How NSA, NTA, AIT Worked against My Victory During General Election – Buhari

October 15, 2015
84 Senators Pass Vote of Confidence on Senate Leadership

84 Senators Pass Vote of Confidence on Senate Leadership

September 29, 2015

Lead Comment

Political Mirror

Business & Economy

Sports

Editorial

Colours of Corruption in Nigeria

July 01, 2015

Is Nigeria really broke?

July 01, 2015

The Man Buhari: His Past, Present And Future

June 02, 2015

2015 polls: Journalist urges radio stations to abide by broadcast code

January 19, 2015

Useful Links

Recent Posts

Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead
Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead

Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead

January 08, 2017
Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election
Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election

Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election

January 06, 2017
Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists
Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists

Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists

January 04, 2017
Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch – Buhari

December 31, 2016
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

December 29, 2016

Facebook

Weather

loading...

Kaduna

Jan09 09:21
  1. Humidity 0%
  2. Pressure 0
  3. Winds mph
now
0℃

    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/desert7709/public_html/wp-content/themes/goodnews5/framework/functions/weather.php on line 212

Archives

Posts In Images

  • Kure, Former Governor of Niger State is Dead
  • Police Dismisses 6 Officers for Misconduct During Rivers Election
  • Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists
  • Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
  • President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
  • FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
  • Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
  • Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
  • We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
  • Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
  • Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’

Newsletter

Video

Advertising

2015 Developed By DARUSSALAM  &   Duniyar Computer