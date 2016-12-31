BREAKING NEWS
GMT+2 09:37
Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch – Buhari

Encourages Nigerians to Embrace Locally Made Goods BY OBUTE JAMES President Muhammadu Buhari in a New Year mes...

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

BY OBUTE JAMES The President, Vice President, Governors and Deputy Governors to lose immunity against criminal...

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

An American Billionaire sponsors the released Chibok Girls The Federal Government of Nigeria has removed about...

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity – Saraki

BY OBUTE JAMES President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Saturday felicitated with the Christian...

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS has put standby military forces on alert in case Gambian...

We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation, NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, has said there is not...

Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors

Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors

BY OBUTE JAMES Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and National P...

Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’

Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’

BY OBUTE JAMES The Authority of ECOWAS appointed President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria and his Ghanaian counte...

Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

Magu’s Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

The Nigeria Senate on Thursday December 15, 2016 declined to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as substa...

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’
Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report

News

Interviews

Opinion

Lead Story

Buhari was in a Hurry as Military Ruler , but now... Tinubu

Buhari was in a Hurry as Military Ruler , but now… Tinubu

October 03, 2016
$400b Stolen in Oil Sector Alone can Resuscitate Nigerian Refineries – Minister

$400b Stolen in Oil Sector Alone can Resuscitate Nigerian Refineries – Minister

January 30, 2016
Real Sponsors of Boko Haram are Arms Deal Suspects – Borno Elders

Real Sponsors of Boko Haram are Arms Deal Suspects – Borno Elders

January 22, 2016
Why EFCC Arrested Ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio

Why EFCC Arrested Ex-Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio

October 16, 2015
How NSA, NTA, AIT Worked against My Victory During General Election - Buhari

How NSA, NTA, AIT Worked against My Victory During General Election – Buhari

October 15, 2015
84 Senators Pass Vote of Confidence on Senate Leadership

84 Senators Pass Vote of Confidence on Senate Leadership

September 29, 2015

Lead Comment

Political Mirror

Business & Economy

Sports

Editorial

Colours of Corruption in Nigeria

July 01, 2015

Is Nigeria really broke?

July 01, 2015

The Man Buhari: His Past, Present And Future

June 02, 2015

2015 polls: Journalist urges radio stations to abide by broadcast code

January 19, 2015

Useful Links

Recent Posts

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari

Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch – Buhari

December 31, 2016
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings

December 29, 2016
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers

December 28, 2016
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki

Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity – Saraki

December 25, 2016
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh

December 24, 2016

Facebook

Weather

loading...

Kaduna

Jan01 09:37
  1. Humidity 0%
  2. Pressure 0
  3. Winds mph
now
0℃

    Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /home/desert7709/public_html/wp-content/themes/goodnews5/framework/functions/weather.php on line 212

Archives

Posts In Images

  • Nigerian Unity: It is Easy to Break a Broomstick but not a Bunch - Buhari
  • President, Governors to Lose Immunity against Criminal Proceedings
  • FG Saves 200b from Removal of 50,000 Ghost Workers
  • Use Christmas Season to Rededicate Yourself to Service of Humanity - Saraki
  • Gambia Transition: Nigeria, Senegal Other ECOWAS Members Set for Military Force to Oust Jammeh
  • We can Only Pray for MMM Victims – NDIC
  • Senator Hunkuyi Gets Award of Excellence From Resident Doctors
  • Gambia Political Crisis: ECOWAS Names Buhari ‘Chief Mediator’
  • Magu's Confirmation: How SSS Lied in Security Report
  • 2017 Budget is Budget of Recovery & Growth - Buhari

Newsletter

Video

Advertising

2015 Developed By DARUSSALAM  &   Duniyar Computer