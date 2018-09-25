2018: Modric ends Ronaldo, Messi’s FIFA Award dominance

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has emerged the winner of the 2018 FIFA Men’s Best Player.

The 33 year old midfielder was announced on Monday at the 2018 FIFA Best Football awards held in London.

Modric defeated the duo of Mohammad Salah of Liverpool and Juventus star, Cristiano Ronaldo to emerge the winner.

For winning the award, the elated champion said he will continue to give his best in the round leather game, while acknowledging his national teammates and Ream Madrid players for their contributions to his football career growth.

His emergence follows his exploits with Croatia who reached the final of this year’s FIFA World Cup in

Russia, despite losing to France and with Real Madrid who retained the UEFA Champions League.

“It is a great honour and a beautiful feeling to stand here with this amazing trophy. First of all I would like to congratulate Mohamed and Cristiano,” said Modric.

“I am sure in the future you will have another opportunity to fight for this trophy.

“This award is not just mine. It is my teammates from Real Madrid and Croatia. Without my coaches I would not have won this. Without my family I would not be the player I am today.

“Thanks to my fans for all the great support and love they are showing me. It means a lot. Thanks to those who voted for me.

“I would just like to mention my footballing idol and former 1998 Croatia captain. He was my big inspiration and that team gave us belief we could create something in Russia.

“This award shows that we can all become the best with hard work and dedication. All your dreams can come true.”

This year’s edition brings an end to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s 10-year domination of the

most prestigious award. Both Ronaldo and Messi failed to show up at the awards.

The voting system is decided by national team managers, national captains, media representatives and an

online vote.

FIFA BEST AWARDS: ALL THE WINNERS

Puskas Award: Mohamed Salah

Men’s Coach of the Year: Didier Deschamps

Women’s Coach of the Year: Reynald Pedros

Goalkeeper of the Year: Thibaut Courtois

Women’s Player of the Year: Marta

Men’s Player of the Year: Luka Modric

Like this: Like Loading...