2019: APC Source Of Votes Remain Intact – Kaduna Restoration Group

In spite of the gale of defections from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the new Kaduna Restoration Group has said that it’s chances at the 2019 general elections remains bright.

The group in a press briefing in Kaduna on Thursday, anchored by its Chairman, Auwal Ali Tafoki and Secretary, Muhammed Laws Sheri, said those defecting are insignificant.

“We are happy that the APC’s primary source of votes, the masses, has remained intact and reports from our strongholds indicate that their support is still unshakable and have equally vowed that come 2019, God’s willing, it is going to be another opportunity to demystify the so-called power brokers in the country, ” the group said.

They said that the recent defection is merely a formality.

“Right from the beginning of the 8th Senate, they have been obstructing President Buhari’s government, delaying federal budget, stalling confirmation hearings and obstructing executive requests.

” The three Senators from Kaduna State, two of whom were supposedly APC, played a greater role in scuttling the Kaduna State’s bid to obtain a World Bank loan that would have seen the state witnessing an excellent infrastructural and human capital development. They couldn’t have done a better job!” Restoration Group said.

The group further suggested that it is now apparent that many of those who defected, joined the party when it was evident that it was coasting to victory.

The group therefore, called on the federal and Kaduna State governments to remain focused and not distracted by efforts to destabilize the country.

“In fact, it us a huge relief that most of the politicians decamping from APC to PDP; Governors or otherwise, are the worst set that we’ve ever had. One can hardly point any significant contribution to nation building recorded by them. All they know and care for is their selfish interest,” they asserted.

It assured that the APC brand remains the most popular in Nigeria’s electoral market.

