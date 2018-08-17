2019: INEC releases notice of 2019 elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday released the notice of activities for the 2019 general elections.

The NAN reports that the notice was pasted at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) office of INEC in Abuja.

Ndidi Okafor, Head of Voter Education and Publicity Gender and Civil Society Liaison of INEC, FCT told NAN that the notice was in accordance with section 30 of the Electoral Act 2010.

According to the notice, collection of nomination forms for national and state elections by political parties is fixed between August 17 and August 24.

Collection of forms for FCT elections will take place between September 3 and September 10.

“The last date for submission of nomination forms by political parties has also been scheduled for December 3 for presidential and National Assembly Elections and state elections December 17.

“The collection of nomination forms for FCT Area Council elections would commence on November 3 to November 10, while the last date for the return of the nomination forms is December 14.

“On October 25 INEC will publish the personal particulars of national election candidates on October 25 and those of the state candidates on November 9.”

Ms Okafor said INEC has announced November 17 as the last date for the withdrawal or replacement of candidates for president and National Assembly elections, and December 1 for governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections.

INEC would on January 2, 2019 publish notice of the polls, and on January 7, 2019 publish official register of voters for the election, which will begin with the presidential and National Assembly elections on 16 February.

