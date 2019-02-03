2019 Latest: Afenifere, NEF, PANDEF endorse Atiku for president

Regional socio-cultural organisations including Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Northern Elders Forum, Pan-Niger Delta Forum and the Middle Belt Forum have endorsed the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The groups which are currently meeting at Sheraton Hotel,Abuja, said Atiku possessed the intelligence, capability and knowledge to lead the nation.

Leaders of the associations such as Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Malam Ango Abdullahi, Chief Edwin Clark and Dr. Bitrus Pogu, therefore, asked Nigerians to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential flagbearer on February 16.

Details later.