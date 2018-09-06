2019: Nigeria drifting into anarchy — Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday lamented the growing division in Nigeria, warning that the country risks drifting into anarchy if nothing is done quickly to curtail the division.

He said Nigeria has never been so divided as it is now and lamented that the nation is at the verge of collapse.

Mr Saraki, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke at the Government House, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State where he met the governor, David Umahi, and members of the PDP in the state.

He said he chose to begin his consultation tour in Ebonyi because of his quest for inclusiveness in governance.

He commended the state governor for his developmental strides and leadership prowess.

“There is a high level of uninclusiveness in the country. We must choose leaders that have capacity to move the country forward. What you are seeing in Ebonyi is not by chance, it is because your governor has capacity and that is why you are witnessing development.

“How then can you choose a man with capacity in your state without choosing also a leader with capacity at the national level?

“We will fight poverty, we will fight corruption too and not do a selective corruption fight. We will develop solid minerals in Ebonyi State. We will bring private investors into the country and turn around youth involvement in governance by bringing youths to governance,” he said.

Responding, Mr Umahi described Mr Saraki as a refined Nigerian and defender of democracy as well as friend to Ebonyi State.

The governor reiterated his earlier promise to return power to Abakaliki bloc in 2023 after his second term, adding that his administration remains focused on the developmental agenda.

“We will handover a state that is most beautiful, best economy and richest in the country,” he said.

He commended Mr Saraki for standing firm despite challenges, and urged that the National Assembly must work together to unite the country and turn around its fortunes.

He called on the Senate President to look into the costs of projects in the country to stop profligacy in execution of projects in the country.

Earlier, members of the state executive council, led by the deputy governor, Kelechi Igwe, had presented to Mr Umahi the governorship nomination form they purchased for him.

