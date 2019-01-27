2019: PDP Suspends Presidential Campaign Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its presidential campaign in Benue State in protest of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The Party’s Chairman, Uche Secondus, confirmed this in a statement issued by him on Friday.

According to him, the action of the president represents a constitutional breach and a direct attack on the democracy of the nation.

“The basis for this election is the democracy itself. When democracy comes under this kind of virulent attack, then the election itself becomes superfluous,” he said.

Secondus, therefore, stated that the suspension of the party’s campaign activities will for now, last for the next 72 hours, in hopes that the President reverses his decision concerning the CJN.

“In the first instance, we are suspending our campaign for 72 hours. It is our hope that President Buhari will listen to the voice of all lovers of democracy the world over, and restore democracy in Nigeria immediately and without qualifications.

“At the moment, the President has effectively suspended the constitution under whose basis the elections are being contested,” the statement read in part.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria and immediately appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

According to the president, the suspension was based on the request of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, pending the completion of Onnoghen’s trial.

Onnoghen is being tried over allegations of failing to declare his assets.