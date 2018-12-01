2019: Police sets modalities for hitch-free elections

The Nigeria Police Command, zone 5, says it has put modalities in place to ensure hitch-free 2019 general elections in all the states within the Zone.

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the zone, Mr Alkali Usman, made the disclosure on Thursday in Benin while briefing journalists.

The briefing was in connection with the meeting between the police in the zone and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over 2019 general elections.

The zone comprises of Edo, Delta and Bayelsa.

He said the meeting was to enable stakeholders come up with strategies that would lead to free, fair and credible election next year.

According to Usman,the outcome of meeting places higher responsibility on INEC to synergies with political parties, security agencies and other stakeholders in the election proper.

He explained that Commissioners of Police in the Zone had been directed to put in place robust strategy to supervise the conduct of political parties and their candidates, especially during campaigns.

To achieve this, the AIG said the Zone would as a matter of urgency reactivate the inter-agency consultative committee forum to interface with other stakeholders in realizing a hitch free elections come 2019.

He added that all Commissioners of Police in the zone had also been directed to convene Political Summit.

The AIG said during the summit, members of all political parties, candidates and their supporters would be enlightened on their role during and after the elections.

Usman, who assured stakeholders of a level playing field, appealed to them to play the game of politics by strictly observing the rules.

The meeting also includes Heads of Operations, Officers in Charge of Political Desk and officials of Independent National Electoral Commission within the Zone.

