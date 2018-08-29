2019 Politics: As FG denied the use of Eagle Square….Kwankwaso announces new venue for presidential declaration

After being denied usage of the Abuja Eagle Square, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced a new venue for his formal presidential declaration.

Mr. Kwankwaso’s spokesperson, Binta Sipikin, who expressed disappointment and lambasted the APC led federal government said the ceremony will now hold at Chida Hotel in Utako, Abuja.

Authorities maintaining the facility had, after initially granting him access, denied him usage of the venue; a move believed to be to checkmate the former Kano governor.

In a letter signed by Usman Raji, the facility manager of the Abuja International Conference Centre & Eagles Square, the government said the decision to deny him the Eagle Square was to avoid disruption of “work flow” at the federal secretariat, the work place of hundreds of federal civil servants.

Mr Kwankwaso, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP had announced Wednesday as the day for the event.

Like this: Like Loading...