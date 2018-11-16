2019: UN delegation meets Kaduna CP, Abdulrahman

A United Nations delegation has met with the police commissioner in Kaduna State, Ahmad Abdur Rahama, on preparations for Nigeria’s general elections in 2019.

A statement by the state police command issued on Friday by its spokesperson, Yakubu Sabo, said the UN delegation was led by Mohammad ibn Chambas.

Mr Sabo said the delegation commended the police over its “professional and prompt tackling of the recent Kaduna crises.”

Mr Chambas urged the command “to apply the same zeal and expertise to ensure a safe and secured atmosphere for the conduct of 2019 elections.”

He stressed the importance of election security and the utmost need for a peaceful 2019 General Elections in Nigeria, assuring that the UN will play its roles to ensure that this is achieved

In his remarks, the police commissioner thanked the UN delegation over the visit and their support to the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr Abdur Rahaman reassured the team that the command would not relent in ensuring adequate security before, during and after the general elections.

The police chief also briefed the delegation on the steps being taken to guarantee a secure environment for a free and fair elections in the state.

