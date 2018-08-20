2019: Washinton, London, Paris urged Buhari not to contest

Ex- Minister of Aviation and a member of the opposition party said in a statement on Monday, citing sources he did not name.

The former Aviation Minister Femi Fani Kayode alleged that president Buhari was also urged to jail five officials the world leaders view as most corrupt ploiticians including the influential Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that it was the reason why President Buhari spent more than two weeks in London.

According to Television news Africa, “Key players and international community has urged Buhari not to contest for second term but he has refused. That was why he was in the United Kingdom for 16days.

“He was not ill and he was getting treatment for any ailment but he was consulting with them and trying to convince the representatives of various foriegn government including the American, British and French government , and that he can still run for the 2019 election and win.

“My sources also confirmed that those he interacted with are not convinced but he was resolved to run regardless of their skepticism.

“They asked him to probe and jail Godswill Akpabio,Tunde Fashola, Rotimi Amaechi, Rochas Okorocha and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.And they claimed that this five were more corrupt. He has promised to do that after getting a second Mandate.

It is that time that he he will also move against Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, and many more who who want to contest against him.

Like this: Like Loading...