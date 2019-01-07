3 Dead, 2 Injured As Ganduje Supporters Clash In Kano

At least three persons have been killed while two others were critically injured as supporters of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, clashed with the opposition in his hometown, Ganduje in Dawakin Tofa Local Government area of the state.

This paper reports that the incident occurred on Sunday when Mr Ganduje attended a wedding Fatiha of one of his relatives in the town.

Our correspondent gathered that the crisis started when some mobs, believed to be supporters of the opposition parties, booed Mr Ganduje, chanting, “Bama yi!”, meaning ‘we don’t support you’.

The situation drew the ire of some thugs, who were part of the governor’s convoy and attacked the booing mobs with weapons tucked inside their vehicles.

An eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he saw three corpses during the clash.

“I saw three corpses with my eyes during the clash that occurred with Ganduje supporters,” the source said.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Majiya, confirmed the incident.

However, the police spokesman said only one person was confirmed dead while two others were critically injured and receiving treatment in an unstated hospital.

He added that the command had launched an investigation in a bid to unravel those behind the ugly incident.

He stressed that whoever is found culprit would face the wrath of the law, just as the command would not condone any activity capable of sabotaging its efforts to maintain peace ahead of 2019 general elections.

