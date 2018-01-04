3 Persons Introduce Themselves as IPMAN President before Senator Marafa Led Senate Committee

By Obute James

The Senator Kabir Marafa Senate committee probing the ongoing fuel crisis was on Thursday thrown into

confusion as three persons

introduced themselves as president of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria, IPMAN.

The first person to introduce himself as IPMAN president was Obasi Lawson,before two others, Sanusi Fari, Okoronko Chinedu, also introduced themselves as Presidents of the association.

“I am Okoronko Chinedu, elected IPMAN Chairman affirmed by the Appeal Court two week ago,” Mr. Okoronkwo said much to the surprise of the audience.

In dramatic manner, Mr Fari, almost

immediately, rose up to introduce

himself also as IPMAN President.

The chairman of the Senate committee on Petroleum (Downstream) Kabir Marafa, called on the Permanent Secretary of IPMAN to meet with the three to have a common ground for presentation to the hearing.