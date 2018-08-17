300 Kebbi pensioners seek divine intervention over unpaid benefits

The Retired Officers Welfare Association (ROWA) in Kebbi, on Friday gave up on the authorities as they sought divine intervention over their unpaid gratuities and pension.

The spokesperson of the association, Muhammad Aliyu, told journalists in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital that seeking divine intervention was the only recourse left for them to get out of their dilemma.

Mr Aliyu said not paying their pension arrears and gratuities had thrown the members into penury.

He said the situation had also left them impoverished, so much that they could hardly afford daily sustenance or pay their children’s school fees, house rent, among others.

“We are calling on every stakeholder in Kebbi and the federal government, to come to our rescue and save our members from hunger,” he said.

Another retiree, Babangida Gwandu, urged the government to as a matter of urgency pay their due entitlements.

“Over 300 pensioners had to come out to seek divine intervention for the settlement of our entitlements and benefits by the state government,” he said.

According to him, many of them retired between 2012/2013 but still have issues regarding their pension with the state government.

The pensioners held a special prayer session for the payment of their gratuities and pension at the Eid ground located at Gesse Area, Birnin Kebbi.

