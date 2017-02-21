Buhari Medical Tests Suggest He Needs Further Time to Rest – Presidency

Presidency on Tuesday revealed that the medical test of President Muhammadu Buhari had emerged and that he needs further time to rest.
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Adesina stated this when he spoke with State Femi House correspondents on the statement earlier issued on Mr. Buhari’s medical vacation.
“The President wants Nigerians to know that he appreciates their prayers; he appreciates their concerns and their goodwill. He has added that there is really no cause to worry.
“He is the one who owns the body and there is nobody who will know his body more than him and he says no cause to worry.
“It makes sense to say that, maybe from the results of the tests, further rests had been recommended. The statement did not say how long the rest would last.
“I speak for somebody; I do not speak for myself. So it is what he tells me to say that I say and the statement transmitted to me is that the President needs to rest for some further time,” he said.
The presidential aide stated that he was not in the position to talk about the nature of the President’s illness.
“Don’t you know that the Hippocratic Oath even forbids a doctor from speaking about the condition of his patient except the patient authorises it?
