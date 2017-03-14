Facing Challenges of Human Trafficking

BY GODFREY ADOGA EMMANUEL
The term human trafficking has been a trending issue in our contemporary society. Human trafficking is modern day slavery and it involves the use of force, fraud, coercion or commercial sex act.
It has been an obvious and daily occurrence in Nigeria to see and sometimes hear about people especially children being dragged or forcefully taken out of their homes to engage in one anti-social act or the other.
Human trafficking is a deal business or act done by no other person but we humans. This evil act is being perpetuated by several people including our so-called social elite in the society.
Government first agreed on an international definition of trafficking of persons in 2000, in the United States of America. It is the recruitment, transportation, transfer, laboring or receipt of persons. It can also be an adoption, fraud, deception, and abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability, giving or receiving payment and it must be for the exploitation of the victims involved. It may be prostitution, rubbery and terrorism.
With the definition and explanation of what human trafficking is all about. It is of a clear view of how human trafficking has affected Nigeria as whole, leading to much terrible event that is news worthy and is worth discussing and finding solution to. Example is the invasions by Boko Haram insurgents in several villages and towns Bornu State and some states in the North East.
Human trafficking has brought about total moral breakdown in peaceful marriage and homes. Human trafficking has caused the termination of the academic careers of Nigerians especially our youths and also brought about poor national image and poor reputation of Nigeria, because it is due to the youths being brain washed that they embark on suicide bombing and attacking pipelines. All these emanated from human trafficking.
Human trafficking has become an alarming issue in Nigeria and the world as a whole, as it has become a regular practice of evil minded people.
It is not just the duty of government alone to fight these battle but all hands must be on the desk in tackling human trafficking. They should take it as a personal duty to eradicate human trafficking in Nigeria. Nigeria is a significant country in terms of anti-trafficking work, but it still has a large number of emigrants and trafficked persons compared with other country on the African continent.
The federal government can also help in tackling this issue by enacting laws that are related or concerned with human trafficking as well as empowering the anti-trafficking agenciey in the country.
Godfrey Adoga Emmanuel, 300 Level Student, Mass Communication Department, IBB University, Lapai, Niger State.
Facing Challenges of Human Trafficking
