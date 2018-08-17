A HEART BREAKING LETTER OF MASSIVE CORRUPTION AT THE BATTLEFRONT IN ZAMFARA – FROM AN EYE WITNESS SOLDIER

As I write, I am in Zamfara for Operation Whirl Stroke II now Sharan Daji II to combat bandits terrorising Zamfara State. This operation is being handled by the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Navy, Civil Defence and Police. The corruption here is deadly. The DHQ has received a huge amount of money (almost 10 billion naira) from the federal government to execute the task of wiping the terrorist without delay. Sadly, the Army generals have turned it into a business for their selfish interest.

The game is: the more they delay the fight, the more the money they make; through allocation received from the Government. In order to achieve the delay, they have refused to supply us with the necessary equipment required to face the terrorists. They have not brought the fighter jets for aerial bombardment. They have also refused to bring supporting weapons that would aid the fight, the likes of GPMG, RPG, AA etc.

We are being endangered, because the camps of the terrorists are not far from our location. We know their camps, but we cannot move in to attack them; because it would be suicidal. These terrorists have enough equipment; so, we cannot match them.

Few weeks ago, three soldiers were killed by the bandits in an ambush, because they have seen we don’t have the right tools. This is unfair! The federal government has been trying to end killings, by spending much on security. The DHQ has the largest fund allocation for security purposes, especially during this period of security challenges, but the monies are being embezzled.

On our welfare, there were items to be given to us like knee guards, camel bags, pullovers, camp bed; but they refused to give us when we are already almost two months on the field, inside the bush fighting for our nation, Nigeria. We are the ones who need it, not them. They will end up selling these materials, once they succeed in not giving them to us.

Our allowance is another issue; we learnt each person is entitle to ninety thousand naira (90,000) per month, but we are being paid 39,000 naira. We have been paid for just a month. This money is readily available, but the Army generals in charge are just too wicked and heartless. People have been grumbling, but to no avail. No one dares talk.

I keep wondering if it’s a crime to fight for the nation, because of what we are going through in the course of service. The federal government allocated about 8.8 billion naira for this assignment, if not more. Why are we being maltreated for no just reason? Virtually everyone is broke; yet the so-called 39 thousand is not forthcoming. We have not paid for two months now.

They are doing all these to frustrate the fight against terrorism and make money endlessly and unjustly. This is the same reason the fight against Boko Haram in the northeast has not ended

The federal government should launch a thorough investigation into the ongoing operation in Zamfara State, to detect the corruption and atrocities involved and bring to book all the perpetrators. Help us spread this message till it gets to the Presidency. God bless Nigeria.

Adejare Ibrahim.

