An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday reserved judgment in an appeal by the embattled Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, challenging the ruling of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which removed him as governor of the state.
An Abuja Federal High Court had on June 27 sacked Ikpeazu as governor over tax evasion.
The Justice Okon Abang-led court had also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue Ikpeazu’s challenger in the 2015 Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship primaries, Uche Ogah with certificate of return which was done, however, Ogah has not been sworn in.
Following Abang’s judgement, the embattled governor had filed an appeal at the appellate court presided over by Justice Morenikeji Ogunwumiju, seeking to overturn the judgement.
One Comment
Pingback: Abia Impasse: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment | For Naija