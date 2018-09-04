Acting DSS boss bows to Presidency, recalls redeployed officers

The acting Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr Mathew Seiyefa, has recalled officers he transferred out of the headquarters of the agency when he resumed office on August 1.

The decision to recall the officers followed the open directive given Seiyefa by the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr Abba Kyari, who was said to have scolded the new DSS boss for carrying out reorganisation in the agency without clearance from the Villa.

Seiyefa became the acting DG of the Service following the shocking sacking of its erstwhile DG, Mr Lawal Daura.

The then acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who sacked Daura, ordered him to hand over to the most senior officer in the agency.

Daura, who hails from Katsina State, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, was also handed over to the police for debriefing.

President Buhari was not in Nigeria when Daura was sacked.

Daura was relieved of his position because of the role he played in the deployment of operatives in the National Assembly, an action that portrayed the Federal Government as anti-democratic.

It was speculated then that Daura took the action in conjunction with some people in the Villa, without the knowledge of Osinbajo.

Seiyefa, who was then serving at the Institute of Security Studies, Bwari, Abuja, immediately carried out some reorganisations immediately he assumed office.

Among those he transferred were the Director of Operations, Mr Bassey Eteng, and another Director, Grace Kentebe.

