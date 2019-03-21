AD Jafaru dies at 85

The former Director Land Administration of old Kaduna state Alhaji Abubakar Dantsoho Jafaru died yesterday at the age 85 years.

Family source confirmed his death to Daily Trust shortly after his funeral prayer led by the Imam of Yahaya Road Mosque Kaduna Sheikh Mukhtar Muhammad Azare.

Hundreds of sympathisers including former colleagues, traditional rulers, senior government officials, politicians, family friends and other well wishers throng the funeral prayers and the burial.

The source said that the decease died Wednesday morning after a protracted illness and is survive by two wives and 22 children and grandchildren.

