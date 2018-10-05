Adamawa APC Primaries: Group Raises The Alarm Over Fake Membership Cards, Result Fill Outs

Youths and stakeholders under the auspices of the Bindow Awareness for Change (BAC) has raised the alarm over a big supply of the All Progressives Congress (APC) fake membership cards and fill out of gubernatorial result sheets in the state.

This was made know in a press statement signed by the National Coordinators of BAS and the Youth League, Honourable Julius Benson and the National Publicity Secretary, Haruna Zakari, yesterday.

According to the statement, there are thousands of fake APC membership card in circulation in the state being allocated to some chieftains and members, fill out of results sheet by some top party stalwarts in Yola South as well as influx of cases of multiple registrations by some insincere members of the party.

Our meticulous investigation reveals that the printing of the said fake cards were printed in Lagos and moved to Yola and it is revealed that the new membership cards were not used anywhere in Nigeria other than Lagos.

The printing and distribution of the so-called membership cards, we want to believe, is the handiwork of criminal and wicked agents that are bent either on destabilising the party or subverting the will of the people. Whichever, the action is disheartening, crudely harsh, appalling, unacceptable, and should be a source of concern to all stakeholders, both within and outside the State.

While appealing to the good People Adamawa State and APC members to disregard any call for collection of membership cards from fraudulent and desperate politicians. BAC will always give elaborate and adequate publicity to the party legit actions and programmes for proper awareness.

We also call on security agents to carry out thorough investigations into the development to unmask the gladiators behind it, and ensure that they are proportionately punished, to serve as deterrent to others from cultivating similar criminal tactics,” the statement said.

