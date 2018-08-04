Ahmed Musa quits Leicester for Saudi club Al Nassr

Nigeria international Ahmed Musa has moved from Leicester City FC to Saudi Arabia clubside Al-Nassr, based in Riyadh.

Musa, 25, was the Foxes’ record signing when he moved to the King Power for £16.6million in 2016, but failed to hold down a place and was loaned back to his old club CSKA Moscow for part of last season.

The Nigeria international found the net six times in 10 appearances at the Russian club, three times as many as he managed in his 21 Premier League appearances.

He scored twice at the World Cup, with both goals coming against Iceland in the Group D clash.

Al-Nassr Saudi Club said Musa had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee. The announcement was also accompanied by a bizarre video, that did not even feature their new signing — only highlights of his playing career to date.

The clip consisted of a flight taking off from London directly to Al-Nassr, with an unidentified man making his way through security.

There was some footage of Musa’s past exploits, which could be viewed out of plane windows.

On board, highlights of the striker playing for Leicester, Nigeria and CSKA Moscow could be seen out of the cabin windows, including one of his World Cup strikes, and his International Champions Cup goal for the Foxes against Barcelona.

Rather than the video ending in the more traditional fashion, an image of the new signing in a shirt, or perhaps even just a scarf, the short feature ends with the plane flying perilously close to the main stand at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, the plane only just clearing it as the captain announced their arrival.

Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi-Arabian professional league last season, qualifying for the Asian Champions League play-offs in the process.

Al-Nassr Saudi Club was formed in 1955. The club plays its home games at King Fahd Stadium and Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh. Its home colours are yellow and blue.

Like this: Like Loading...