Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Benue Zamfara Governors to Visit Buhari on Wednesday

BY OBUTaE JAMES

The Presidency on Tuesday said Chsirman of the Nigerian Governors forum and six state governors are scheduled to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari in London on Wednesday.

Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu made the disclosure while addressing State House Correspondents at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

Shehu revealed that the meeting between the President and the governors will hold by 3pm on Wednesday but the governors are expected to depart from Nigeria on Tuesday evening.

He identified those scheduled for the trip to include, Abdulaziz Yari, governor of Zamfara state, who will lead the delegation.

Other members of the delegation are Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).