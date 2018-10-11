Alleged $5 bribe: Kano Govt says story is political, cheap blackmail

The Kano State Government through the Commissioner of Information, Youth & Culture, Muhammad Garba have reacted to a story on Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje that attracted online discourse. In the said story even though the medium did not publish its fact to enable independent experts and keen readers to analyse the substance of their allegation have claimed that Mr. Ganduje was cut on different occasions on video clips collecting bribes amounting to $5 million.

The report also said that the video ‘evidences’ has since been submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari and that the president had since instructed two unnamed agencies to investigate further, file a report and submit to him in earnest.

In a first public and official reaction, Governor Ganduje had dismissed the allegations and described it as politically motivated by agents that have tried severally in the past to blackmail and extort money from him. He said political opponents that have lost out are also very desperate to tarnished his image and rubbish the achievements he recorded in less than three years. Ganduje who spoke through Mr. Garba said “the blackmail did not come as a surprise to the government and good people of Kano state particularly, at a time when we are approaching general elections. Evidently, Kano being the stronghold of the APC and expected to produce the highest votes in the upcoming general elections is a target of campaign of calumny.

It is also not surprising that the stuff is published by one who has for long been working for the opposition and an antagonist of the APC government in Nigeria.

We wish to state that there is no iota of truth to these allegations and if indeed there is any such alleged video, it is at best cloned. More so, in this era of technological advancements, some evil minded people often take advantage to blackmail and extort and assassinate the character of people that do not ” patronize them”. It will be recalled that just recently, the Inspector General of Police, the Emir of Kano, Governor of Adamawa and many others were ridiculed when their cloned videos and pictures went viral respectively. It is surprising that the same editor of the online medium making the baseless allegations against the Governor was the one who came out to defend the Emir, arguing that the video was cloned. Indeed it was”.

In the press release which was sent to DESERT HERALD, the Kano State Government said the “online media is bent on discrediting, blackmailing and assassinating the character of the Governor”. Muhammad Garba further said the fact that the online medium “has failed to reveal the identity of the giver of the bribe, who is also suppose to be a culprit in the eye of the law”, shows the mischief behind the publication.

“We are therefore calling on the general public to be vigilant as we heard from good authority that many of such cloned videos involving highly placed persons considered as obstacle to the opposition agenda ahead of 2019 will be released in peace meal.

The government of Kano state is taking this matter seriously, and will exploit every appropriate and legal avenue to ensure that it gets to the root of the matter and the perpetrators are brought to book. We also call on the good people of Kano and particularly members of the APC to remain calm and always be law abiding”.

DESERT HERALD has confirmed from credible presidency source that the claim of the online medium that President Buhari may substitute the governorship candidature of Governor Ganduje due to the purported video clips or will instruct the Kano State House of Assembly to commence impeachment proceedings against the governor is not true. The source said the best the president will do even if the allegations were 100 percent authentic is to refer the matter to anti-corruption agencies to investigate further and that any action on the governor must wait till after the immunity he enjoys by the constitution expires. He said the rhetoric that such allegation will lead to the substitution of the governor in the 2019 election or may result to impeachment is just a desperate propaganda. “The president is not stupid. He knows that there are challenges already and Kano is very crucial to his victory in 2019. He will naturally douse any controversy and you know that as long as Ganduje is alive he cannot be substituted under any law now more so as he enjoys immunity”.

