Alleged Certificate Forgery: How Bindow Bungled Opportunity For A Soft-landing

BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Governor Bindow’s insistence in remaining the Adamawa state gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has mangled the only chance he has for a soft-landing, Newshawk can report.

An insider told our correspondent that worried by the imminent humiliation that faces the governor should the certificate forgery allegation against him stands, the National leadership of the party has on Friday met with the governor where he was asked to withdraw his candidacy in exchange for a soft-landing.

“Yes he was summoned by the leadership of the party prevailing on him to rescind and resign his contest so as to have soft landing in the event for ruling over the alleged certificates forgery.

“But he had declined and we very sure he will scale the legal battle.

“We are ready for the looming battles, ” said one of the governor’s ally who doesn’t want his name mentioned.

Our source noted that following the governor’s refusal to accede to the counsel of the party hierarchy to withdraw his candidature, “the party was left with no option than to maintain his name as the gubernatorial candidate of the party,” said party sources.

“In a last minute effort to save the governor from the imminent disgrace which stares him in the face, the party hierarchy has few hours to the closure of submission of party candidates to INEC tried to prevail on the governor to withdraw his candidature, but the governor vehemently refused to tow their line.

“We are worried over the governor’s seeming defiant posture for refusing to listen to the counsel of not only the party hierarchy but his close political associates who did not mince words in telling him to withdraw his candidacy to avoid a profound embarrassment.

“As it is now, it is clear that the governor is risking a chance of being subjected to national odium following his insistence to remain the APC candidate and face court action instead of withdrawing from the race peacefully,” our source said.

Efforts to draw words out of the governor or his media aides all proved futile as they all declined to pick calls by our correspondent.

Bindow has in recent times being swimming against the tide following allegations to the effect that he forged the secondary school certificate he tendered to the INEC in the build up to the 2015 polls leading an pressure group, Incorporated Trustees of Global Integrity Crusade to institute a court action against the governor.

An Abuja division of the Federal High Court presided over by Justice B.O. Quadri has okayed accelerated hearing of the case filed against the governor which is expected to deliver its verdict later this month.

Ruling on the application for a motion experte brought before him on October 22, Justice Quadri granted the prayers of the plaintiff for accelerated hearing as well as leave to serve originating summons on Jibrilla and the WAEC at their respective addresses in Adamawa and Lagos.

