Ambode: Tinubu Consults Governor’s Advisory Council Today • Body’s decision final on gov’s fate

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode will today know the fate of his bid for a second term of office as the National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, meets with the state’s highest advisory political organ, Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), this afternoon in Lagos to discuss the matter.

Ambode’s political future has been in limbo since Tinubu’s powerful political machine, the Mandate Movement, threw up the Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to challenge the governor at the party’s primary scheduled for Tuesday.

Also in the race, is another strong contender, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, a godson of the national leader, who has the backing of an equally powerful group, the Justice Forum.

The governor’s travail had attracted the intervention of the presidency and some governors, including Oyo State’s Senator Abiola Ajimobi that pleaded for reprieve for him.

