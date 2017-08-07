Anambra Church Massacre: Buhari Calls Gov. Obiano

Presideny Muhammadu Buhari had called on Governor. Willie Obiano of Anambra to commiserate with him and people of the State over the Ozubulu church attack.

The President made the call on Sunday night, July 6, 2017.

The Sunday morning attack on St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area had claimed the lives of 11 worshippers and 18 others injured.

Buhari had earlier, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, condemned the attack, describing the incident as “an appalling crime against humanity and unspeakable sacrilege”.

In the statement, the President said that “there was no justification whatsoever to target Church worshippers and kill them in cold blood.’’

He expressed his deep sympathy with the families of the victims, the Church leadership and the government of Anambra.

However, barely two hours after the release of the President’s statement on the incident, Shehu also confirmed that the President had a telephone conversation with Gov. Obiano where he commiserated with him, families of the victims as well as the people of the state.

He said: “The President has just finished speaking to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, in the course of which he commiserated with him, the families of the victims and the citizens of the state over the tragic shooting incident this morning.’’

Gov. Obiano was quoted as saying that the Ozubulu killings were a result of a dispute between two sons of the area and vowed that all those behind the act would be apprehended.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, also in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Sunday, revealed that the police had launched a manhunt on those behind the incident and gave an assurance that everybody behind the act would be brought to justice.

(NAN)