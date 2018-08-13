Angry soldiers ground Maiduguri airport, threaten to shoot superiors

There is currently tension at the Maiduguri international airport in Borno state as angry soldiers are shooting indiscriminately to protest their deployment from the state capital to another local government.

The aggrieved soldiers reportedly arrived at the airport at 6pm ahead of their posting to Marte local government area.

But trouble started when they regrouped and refused to board the aircraft which ought to convey them there.

The soldiers who are of the special forces said after spending over four years in Maiduguri, they ought to be sent back to their families and not to be posted to face death.

An officer who witnessed the incident said superior officers, including Bulami Biu, general officer commander (GOC) of 7 division, were asked to stay off the airport or risk being shot.

“The second batch of pilgrims going for hajj from Borno boarded their flight amid the commotion,” the source said.

“The special forces are ready for trouble. They are really angry. The superiors were asked to stay off or be killed.”

Texas Chukwu, army spokesman, said he could not confirm the development.

“I don’t know about this, let me call an officer there,” he told TheCable.

Disobedience is a punishable offence in the army just as mutiny could attract a heavy penalty such as death sentence.

Some soldiers who were court martialled for disobedience under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan are still in detention up till date.

Many officers involved in the anti- Boko Haram war have accused the military authorities of falling below the expected standard in terms of welfare.

Like this: Like Loading...