Another PDP Faction Emerges, Opens Secretariat in Abuja

By Obute James

Less than two weeks that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party elected its national leaders during the convention in Abuja, another faction has emerged

A group made up of five men on

Wednesday “ opened” a new secretariat for PDP in Abuja.

The five men are Prince Obi Nwosu,

Alhaji Hassan Adamu, Chief Olusola

Akindele, Chief Godwin Duru and

Franklyne Edede .

The office is located at Asokoro District of Abuja.

Only two flags of the party are taped to the building to indicate that it is a party office.

The Independent National Electoral

Commission – recognised national

headquarters of the party is located at Wuse, Zone 5 , Abuja.

Nwosu, who is the leader of the five – man faction , said that members of the National Working Committee of his group would be announced in January next year.

The new PDP group said it is emerging

due to the imposition of a unity list on

members on December 9 .