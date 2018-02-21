APC Calls on Chief of Army Staff to Disengage GOC 1 Division over Hunkuyi’s House Demolition

Danladi Wada Remains Ag. Kaduna State APC Chairman – APC National Headquarters

BY OBUTE JAMES

The All Progressives Congress, APC Kaduna State has called on the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff to relieve the GOC 1 Division for meddling into partisan politics in State.

Danladi Wada led APC (a faction recognized by the national office of APC) who made this call at the press briefing in Kaduna on Tuesday February 20, 2018 said it is unfortunate that Nigerian Army who is known for its decpline will descend so low to give cover to the Governor El-Rufai to demolish its secretariat at 11B Sambo Road, Kaduna.

“The APC Kaduna State wishes to Urge the Chief of Army Staff to relieve the GOC 1 Division for meddling into partisan politics by allowing his men to give cover to the Governor with trucks numbering over 20 fully loaded with Military personnel and carried out the shameless act, thereby bringing the Military to disrepute,” the party said.

Parts of the press statement read below:

“The briefing is predicted on the EL Rufai led state Government demolition of the APC Kaduna State Secretariat at No. 11B, Sambo Road, Kaduna following his suspension from the party for a period of six months.

“It is no longer news that today 20th February, 2018 at around 4am, the governor accompanied by heavily armed soldiers believed to be from 1 Division Nigerian Army Stormed the secretariat and carried out the dastardly act.

“The reason advanced by the government in the statement issued by the Director General Kaduna Geographical information Service that the demolition was necessary as a result of default by the owner of the property, Distinguished Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi to pay ground rate for a period of 8 years, is untenable before the law and hereby condemned in strong terms.

“The APC Kaduna State wishes to:-

1. Commend the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police for refusing to compromise to allow his officers and men to be used as political tools in the hands of the governor to silence oppositions in the state

2. Urge the Chief of Army Staff to relieve the GOC 1 Division for meddling into partisan politics by allowing his men to give cover to the Governor with trucks numbering over 20 fully loaded with Military personnel and carried out the shameless act, thereby bringing the Military to disrepute

3. Call on all Members of the party to be law abiding and remain calm in the midst of provocation by the Governor and his aides, as we have taken appropriate steps to seek redress in court of law.

“NB: the offence of the Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, his teeming supporters and all other members of the APC with us in this secretariat is none but for aligning ourselves with the position of the National Headquarters and Leadership of the party to the effect that S.I Danladi Wada is the recognized Deputy Chairman of the APC in Kaduna State and stands as the Acting Chairman until a substantive Chairman emerges at the next State Congress of the Party.”

Similarly, the National Leadership of APC has made its position known on the on-going internal party crisis in Kaduna State. The party through its submission at the Federal High Court Abuja said Danladi Wada remains the Acting State Chairman of Kaduna State APC chapter pending the conduct of fresh state congress for the election of new state party chairman.