APC dissolves Zamfara party executive

The All Progressives Congress has released the statement below announcing the dissolution of its Zamfara State executive.

Zamfara is one of the few states where the APC is yet to announce its governorship candidate, due to controversies trailing its primary.

Read the statement announcing the dissolution of the executive here.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expelled the party executives in Zamfara State at all levels.

By this decision, all supposed party factions in Zamfara State stands dissolved.

The NWC-inaugurated committee for Zamfara State are to conduct the governorship and legislative primaries in the state. Hence, the Zamfara State Governor, Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, and the dissolved executives in the state should not interfere in the primary elections in the state.

The governorship and legislative primaries will hold from Saturday, October 5 to Sunday, October 6, 2018.

SIGNED:

Mr. Yekini Nabena

Ag. National Publicity Secretary

