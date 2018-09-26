APC suspends Adamawa exco loyal to Gov Bindow ahead of Saturday’s primaries

Ahead of the Governorship party primaries of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, slated for Saturday, chances of the Adamawa state Governor, Bindow Jibrilla, is slimming following the indefinite suspension of the state executive committee of the party led by Ibrahim Bilal.

The suspension followed petitions by the party’s major stakeholders, including former Secretary-General of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Nuhu Ribadu and President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, Halilu Modi, among others.

It was gathered that the suspended executive members of the party who had earlier endorsed the governor for the party primaries were the only pillar of support to Governor Bindow who may likely not survive beyond 2019 in the politics of the party.

Confirming the development, the National Vice chairman of the party in the Northeastern part of the country, Mustapha Salihu, said: “Following petition and complaints by some stakeholders in the state, 17 members of the state executive committee who were alleged to have openly endorsed the governor are now barred from participating or conducting the governorship party primaries.

“This is to ensure fairness and levelled playing ground for all contestants, while investigations continued,’’ he added.

Reacting, one of the suspended officials, Ahmad Lawal, averred that, “I am only aware of a directive from the national secretariat, which only barred the State Working Committee from participating in the forthcoming primaries. As far as I am concerned, I am not suspended.”

Recall that for some time now, the state chapter of the ruling party has been embroiled in a protracted crisis leading to factionalisation and subsequent exit of key stalwarts such as Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako.

Meanwhile, a mild drama had ensued at the palace of the Emir of Mubi, Abubakar Isa Ahmadu, as thugs allegedly loyal to Mr Bindow attempted to prevent Buhari’s in-law from entering the palace to meet with the Emir,

The situation almost turned violent, as security operatives attached to Modi emirate council had to fire warning shots to scare away the hoodlums.

Like this: Like Loading...