APC Sweeps Lagos LGs Poll

The All Progressives Congress has reportedly won the council election held in all the 20 Local Government Areas and the 37 Local Council Development Areas of Lagod State.

Early results released by the Lagos Television showed that the APC took several LGAs and LCDAs including Ojokoro, Eti Osa, Lagos Island, Badagry Central, Onigbongbo, Odiolowo/Ojuwoye, Ikorodu West, Ejigbo, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Epe, Lagos Island East, Badagry West, Surulere, Ikorodu Central, Ikoyi/Obalende, Agboyi-Ketu, Eredo and others.

Some of the results from the LGs and LCDAs conducted on Saturday July 22, 2017 showed the ruling party winning. In Lagos Island LG, APC won with 14,692 votes while PDP got 925 votes, with the Labour Party taking third place with 211 votes. APC also won in Ikoyi-Obalende LCDA with 7112 votes, PDP got 756 votes while LP got 542 votes. In Eredo LCDA, APC received 10910 votes while PDP got 737 votes. The victory continued for the ruling party in Epe LG with the APC getting 21401 votes and LP getting 948 votes. APC emerged victorious in Lagos Island East LCDA with 9060 votes while PDP got 1128 votes. In Badagry West, APC swept the LCDA with 5300 votes leaving PDP with 935 votes. Similarly, in Ejigbo LCDA, APC won 4876 votes while PDP won 1079 votes. In Ikeja LG, APC got 6191 votes while PDP won 990 votes. APC won Ikorodu West LCDA with 3068 votes while PDP got 555 votes.

Ambode, on Saturday said local government elections would engender participatory governance and revive belief in the electoral process at the third tier of government.

Ambode noted that the election in Lagos State came six years after the last one was conducted.

“I am happy that this election is coming at my own time. The whole idea is for us to evolve a process where the citizens come out and believe in a process that is credible. When the people see credible election at the local government level, they will be excited to participate because they know that it is credible, peaceful and without violence. That is what we have been preaching. Lagos is too cosmopolitan for us not to have a credible election.

“We need to enhance democracy in the country and we can only do it by what we are doing today.”