APC vows to punish Gov Amosun over presidential rally fracas

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to sanction Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, over the violence that marred its presidential rally in Abeokuta on Monday.

The party blamed Mr Amosun for the fracas and vowed to punish the sponsors after the general elections.

This paper reported how aggrieved party members threw objects at the podium on which President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the APC were standing at the rally.

The incident occurred at the Moshood Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, shortly after Mr Amosun handed over the microphone to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to address the crowd.

The governor has been at loggerheads with the party’s leadership since the party primaries produced Dapo Abiodun as the governorship candidate.

Mr Amosun’s anointed candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, has since picked the ticket of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) for the election.

In a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre-Issa Onilu, the APC said it would take punitive measures against sponsors of the violence at the rally.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) regrets Monday’s premeditated attacks sponsored by Governor Ibikunle Amosun on President Muhammadu Buhari and other senior party leaders at the venue of the presidential campaign rally in Ogun State,” Mr Issa-Onilu said.

The APC said the violence is one act of indiscipline too many. It said it “will not condone such acts of indiscipline, indiscretion and anti-party activities from any party member no matter how highly placed.

“Party supremacy and discipline according to our constitution are not matters of choice but binding principles which must be adhered to by ALL party members” the statement read.

The party said it would review this “gross misconduct” of deliberately positioning thugs to attack and embarrass the president and the party’s leadership.

The party said it would take a decision on the matter immediately after the elections.

It, therefore, urged its supporters and members not to be disturbed by Monday’s “condemnable incident but continue troop out en masse” for its remaining campaigns and vote for the APC in the elections.

