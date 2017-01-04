The Nigerian Army on Wednesday paraded ten Boko Haram suspects, who were said to have surrendered and handed themselves to the military.
Army Parades Repentant Boko Haram Terrorists
The Nigerian Army on Wednesday paraded ten Boko Haram suspects, who were said to have surrendered and handed themselves to the military.
Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Leo Irabor who revealed this also said the suspects will undergo deradicalization process.
He said lthough they have committed crimes against the Nigerian state, their willingness to surrender shows that they want to become responsible members of the society again.
Some of the suspects reportedly called on their colleagues to lay down their weapons to enable peace to reign.
General Irabor also said that, the theatre command has made several arrests within last week and cleared a lot of villages across the north-east.
Irabor said so far, over 1,400 people had been rescued by the military during the counter-insurgency operations in the North-East.
He said the repentant sect members would undergo a deradicalisation programme to enable them to become responsible citizens.
“We are doing our part to see that this madness is reduced to the barest minimum,”the commander said..