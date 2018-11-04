Arsenal, Liverpool shares point after explosive encounter

Alex Iwobi came on from the bench to provide an assist for Alexandre Lacazette who slammed home to earn Arsenal a point from their Premier League match against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.

In the first half of a high-quality contest, Henrikh Mkhitaryan headed just wide for Arsenal while Virgil van Dijk twice went close to scoring for the visitors.

James Milner then put Liverpool ahead on 61 minutes, drilling in his 50th Premier League goal after Sadio Mane’s cross was palmed away by Bernd Leno.

But Lacazette beat Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to the ball eight minutes from time, before superbly finding the corner of the net through a crowd of players.

The draw extends Liverpool’s unbeaten start and puts them on 27 points, one clear of Manchester City, who play on Sunday, at the top.

Arsenal, unbeaten run in nine league matches, remain in fourth on 23 points.

