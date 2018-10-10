Atiku Campaign raises 14 posers for Buhari/APC

The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, has raised 14 posers for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC saying that the government and the ruling party have abandoned governance and taken up the full duty of hurling insults at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The campaign organisation in a statement on Wednesday among others charged the government and the APC to name one project started and completed by Buhari, one youth in the cabinet or one terrorist arrested and convicted by the government.

The campaign organisaiton in the statement said:

“It has come to our attention that the Buhari government and the All Progressives Congress have been very idle of late, which explains their abandonment of the vital duties of running the government in order to focus on hurling insults and false accusations on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.

“In order to give Nigerians the answers they want, we urge the Buhari Campaign Organisation to take the #BuhariChallenge and answer the following questions.

· Name one project initiated, started and completed in the last three years by the Buhari administration.

· Name one youth in President Buhari’s cabinet.

· Name one campaign promise President Buhari has kept.

· Name one Southerner heading a National Intelligence Agency under Buhari.

· Name one terrorist arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned by the Buhari administration.

· Name one Buhari government official arrested, tried, convicted and imprisoned by the Buhari administration over their many budget padding scandals.

· Name one member of the Buhari administration fingered in corruption that was fired, arrested and currently facing trial.

· Name one former President or Head of State that has not been blamed by President Buhari for the precarious state of the economy he led us into.

· Name one year that Nigeria’s GDP grew faster than her population under Buhari (for 16 years of PDP administrations, Nigeria’s GDP always grew faster than population growth).

· Name the initiatives the Buhari government has put in place to address Nigeria being named the world headquarters for extreme poverty under Buhari.

· Name one initiative the Buhari government has put in place to address Nigeria having the world’s highest number of out of school children (13.2 million according to the United Nations Children Fund).

· Name the date the Ogoni cleanup will begin.

· Name what President Buhari has done with the ₦13 trillion loans he has taken in 3 years (compared to the ₦6 trillion borrowed by the PDP in 16 years).

· Name the real owners of the Ikoyi Apartment billions.

“These are the issues the Nigerian people want to hear about, not insults from a Presidency and a party that have spent three years in office only to preside over Nigeria’s first ever recession in 25 years.

“We urge the Buhari administration to remember that it is this disinterest in real governance and focus on trivia that caused Bill Gates to look President Buhari in the eye and tell him that ‘your economic blueprint does not address Nigerians’ needs’.

“The Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation runs an issue based campaign where refined language and cerebral arguments founded on facts are used to disseminate the vision of our candidate which is why we call on the Buhari Campaign Organisation to waste no time in taking the #BuhariChallenge in clearing the air on these knotty issues bothering the minds of Nigerians.”

