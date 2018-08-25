Banditry: Over 6,000 IDPs return home in Zamfara

The Acting Director, Defence Information, John Agim, a brigadier general, says over 6000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have returned home in Zamfara State.

Mr Agim disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Gusau, the state capital on Friday.

He said the return of peace and security in Maradu, Shinkafi and Zurmi local government areas led to the massive return of the IDPs to their respective villages.

Mr Agim said farming and other economic activities had picked up again as bandits no longer had freedom to operate in such areas.

He said Zamfara State which was once bedeviled by incessant killings due to banditry, cattle rustling, kidnappings and armed robbery was now assured of safety of lives and property.

He said with the support of Air Task Force (ATF), the Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD) had recently launched series of air strikes against bandits’ hideouts and camps in SUBUBU and RUGU forest.

The acting director of defence information said the attacks had successfully neutralised a large number of armed bandits and destroyed their camps.

He said the momentum would be sustained, and that the tempo in the fight to wipe out criminalities in the state would also be increased.

(NAN)

