Bauchi Guber: Gov Abubakar’s camp in disarray as top Finance Commissioner defects to Dogara’s camp

The plan by Speaker Yakubu Dogara-led coalition to unseat Governor Mohammed Abubakar received a massive boost as the Abubakar’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Garba Sarki Akuyam, has been spotted in company with Dogara and other top members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dogara in Facebook pictures that are trending, congratulated Akuyam, saying “welcome my brother to the PDP family.”

Akuyam who hails from Tafawa Balewa local government, which is a subject of litigation as the APC and PDP battle over votes cancellation from the area.

The commissioner could be seen in another picture with Dogara and the PDP governorship candidate, Senator Bala Mohammed.

Akuyam in a shocking move had announced his resignation as commissioner and member of the state executive council.

Addressing newsmen earlier in the day, Akuyam said he was compelled to resign his appointment in view of “the recent developments and political realities of present-day Bauchi State as well as the dictates of the movement.”

“Therefore, it is my privilege and singular honour to most sincerely register my appreciations for recognition accorded me by Your Excellency to serve your government and the good people of Bauchi State as commissioner,” promising to answer another call “to serve my dear state whenever called upon to do that in another capacity as the need may perhaps arise,” he said.

He said the decision to tender his resignation was after wide consultation with family, friends and associates adding that he delivered his letter of resignation to the state governor Mohammed Abubakar through the Secretary to the State Government.

Our correspondent reports that the commissioner’s resignation came a day to the scheduled governorship rerun election in the state tomorrow.

The APC and the PDP will head into rerun election for about 22,000 votes in 15 local government areas.

The PDP is the favourite to win the governorship election as the candidate Bala Mohammed is currently leading the incumbent Governor with 4,059 votes.

The presiding officer for the state, Professor Mohammed Kyari cancelled the results from Tafawa Balewa local government and declared the election inconclusive.

But a committee headed by Festus Okoye, from INEC headquarters, had reversed the decision and ordered for collation and announcement of the results for Tafawa Balewa. The exercise was ongoing when an order obtained from an Abuja High court stopped the process.

Tafawa Balewa local government issue is awaiting the court’s pronouncements as the rerun will be carried out in 15 local government areas of the state.

Dogara who formed a powerful coalition with some political parties and elite in the state vowed that Governor Abubakar didn’t deserve a second tenure owing to his performance which the Number 3 citizen said was nothing to write home about.

He joins hands with Senator Bala Mohammed, who became prominent for defeating former Governor Adamu Muazu to clinch the Senate seat for Bauchi South. If Dogara’s wish is anything to go by, then Bala will be on course to defeating a sitting governor in the state.

