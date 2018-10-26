BIG QUESTION? Does Buhari Really Have His Credentials With The Military?

In the wake of the 2019 general elections, INEC called for all candidates to submit their credentials for verification. The presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar submitted his own which was found in order but the APC presidential candidate of the APC, Mohammadu Buhari couldn’t produce his. He alluded his inability to produce it to the fact that the military has it. But this isn’t the first time he is saying this and we can’t help but wonder why that is.

￼

More than 70 out of the 91 political gatherings are displaying presidential applicants that will take an interest in the 2019 Presidential decisions, as indicated by reports. Our journalist, who visited the FCT office of the Independent National Electoral Commission on Thursday, revealed that more than 70 names had been posted as of Thursday night. The rundown was posted with INEC’s timetable which settled October 25th for the production of competitors of political gatherings the nation over.

￼

A portion of the hopefuls include: President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, previous Vice-President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress, and previous Governor Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party. A source at INEC said the figure may be higher than 70. He said, “So far, over 70 candidates have been counted. A more comprehensive list will be published on Friday.”

￼

In the interim, the different applicants’ qualifications were made accessible to columnists on Thursday. Buhari again neglected to provide the essential supporting records, demanding that they were in the care of the military. In the affidavit which he swore to, Buhari said, “I am the above named person and the deponent of this affidavit herein. All my academic qualification documents as filled in my Presidential form, APC/001/2015 are currently with the Secretary of the Military Board as of the time of this affidavit.”

￼

On his part, Atiku presented every single significant credentials, with a Diploma in Law in 1969 from the Ahmadu Bello University being his most noteworthy capability. The previous Vice-President additionally connected expense forms showing that he had paid N10.8m in taxes from 2015 to 2017 while pronouncing his salary inside the period as N60.2m.

￼

There are solid signs that the PDP is progressing in the direction of making the 2019 Presidential Campaign Council to be going by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. The committee will supplement the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization headed by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki. A portion of the positions, which are viewed as touchy, presently couldn’t seem to be rounded before Atiku gone out of Nigeria. In any case, before leaving, the gathering was said to have anchored his endorsement before discharging a few names, which incorporated that of Saraki.

￼

Aside from Saraki, those whose names were made reference to incorporated those of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as zonal facilitator for North-West; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo , zonal organizer, North-East; Governor of Benue State, Dr Samuel Ortom, zonal facilitator, North-Central; Governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike as zonal organizer, South-South while a previous Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, was named as the zonal facilitator for the South-West.

￼

Others whose names recorded incorporated the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, zonal organizer, South-East; a previous Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), as the Chairman, Legal Matters, and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom, as the Chairman, Fund Raising Committee. Since the distribution of the names, it was assembled that people had been mounting weight on the administration of the gathering to get named into positions said to be vital in the battle group.

￼

It was assembled that a few names were being waved as new representatives into the battle committee. These positions incorporated those of the representative for the crusade, chiefs of contact and preparation, back, system and others. In any case, the National Publicity Secretary of the gathering, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the gathering still couldn’t seem to name different individuals from the Presidential Campaign Council. He portrayed the rundown as fake, and solicited the individuals from the gathering to disregard it.

￼

He said, “The attention of the PDP was drawn to a phoney post circulating in the social media and purporting that the PDP has released further names to make up its 2019 Presidential Campaign Council. The fabricators of the post even went further to allocate offices to certain individuals, claiming the same to be officially assigned by the leadership of our great party. For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP has not released any further names other than those earlier released as members of the Presidential Campaign Council. Currently, the only names and offices assigned and released by the party are those of the Director-General and Zonal Coordinators of the 2019 Presidential campaign.”

Like this: Like Loading...