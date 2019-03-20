Boeing to release ‘related’ pilot training on 737 MaxI

American plane maker, Boeing, said yesterday that related pilot training on the Boeing 737 Max would be released soon in addition to the earlier planned software update.

Chairman, President and CEO of the Boeing Company, Dennis Muilenburg, in a message yesterday in the wake of the Ethiopian Airline flight 302 crash and the global grounding of the Max fleet, assured of “relentless commitment to make safe airplanes even safer.

“Soon we’ll release a software update and related pilot training for the 737 MAX that will address concerns discovered in the aftermath of the Lion Air Flight 610 accident,” Muilenburg said.

The analysis of flight data recording of the ill-fated ET flight has shown similarity between the Lion Air crash which killed 189 people in Indonesia in October, 2018 and the Ethiopian crash where 157 people on board died.

“Based on facts from the Lion Air Flight 610 accident and emerging data as it becomes available from the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accident, we’re taking actions to fully ensure the safety of the 737 MAX.

He added, “We also understand and regret the challenges for our customers and the flying public caused by the fleet’s grounding,” Muilenburg said.

Boeing said it is working in full cooperation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Transportation and the National Transportation Safety Board on all issues relating to both the Lion Air and the Ethiopian Airlines accidents.

He said work is “progressing thoroughly and rapidly to learn more about the Ethiopian Airlines accident and understand the information from the airplane’s cockpit voice and flight data recorders”.

The Boeing CEO added that its team was on site with investigators to support the investigation and provide technical expertise.

“The Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau will determine when and how it’s appropriate to release additional details,” he stated.

He regretted the loss of lives in the two accidents, saying, “We know lives depend on the work we do, and our teams embrace that responsibility with a deep sense of commitment every day. Our purpose at Boeing is to bring family, friends and loved ones together with our commercial airplanes safely.

“The tragic losses of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 and Lion Air Flight 610 affect us all, uniting people and nations in shared grief for all those in mourning. Our hearts are heavy, and we continue to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board.

