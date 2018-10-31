Boko Haram: Nigerian Army takes delivery of ammunition to boost combat against insurgency

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday took delivery of ammunitions to boost the fight against terrorism and other forms of security challenges across the country.

This was disclosed Tuesday in a short statement published on the official Facebook page of the Army Headquarters.

“The Nigerian Army has received shipment of various ammunitions to further enhance its operational capabilities and combat efficiency,” army said.

However, for almost a decade now the military has been in the forefront in tackling various internal security challenges across the six geopolitical zones ranging from Insurgency, militancy, kidnapping, communal crisis and armed robbery activities.

The menace of Boko Haram terrorism in the northeast region has been the major security challenges confronting the nation since the insurgency began in 2009.

