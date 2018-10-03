Borno 2019: As other contestants offered solidarity, Governor Shettima Cries Uncontrollably during Guber Primaries

An emotional moment has been captured showing Governor Kashim Shetiima of Borno State, weeping profusely.

The Governor broke into tears during the All Progressives Congress, APC, primary election in the state.

The Governor started shedding tears after a governorship aspirant, Barr. Kaka Shehu Lawan stepped down for Professor Babagana Zulum at the state primary election. The governor eventually cannot control his tears when other aspirants that vowed to challenge his choice decided in a surprise move to back his candidate, Umara Zulum. The governor whom in the analysis of many has took the right decision in supporting Prof. Zulum eventually started crying uncontrollably when results are clearly in favour of Zulum. He was full of appreciation for the delegates for their decision not to disappoint him despite intimidation and alleged inducements to compromised the delegates.

The outgoing governor, Kashim Shettima, had picked a professor, Babagana Zulum, as his preferred successor.

Zulum, the former commissioner for the ministry for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement, RRR, is among the 21 aspirants seeking to secure the Borno APC governorship ticket.

Like this: Like Loading...