Borno APC Guber: Zulum Picks Kadafur As Running Mate

APC gubernatorial candidate in Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, has picked Umar Usman Kadafur as his running mate.

Umar Kadafur, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Biu Local Government was picked following his good outing as Chairman, and as a make up for the people of Biu Local Government, after the demise if immediate past Deputy Governor, Zanna Umar Mustapha.

According to reports, he was considered amongst many others after intensive horse trading which placed him ahead of the incumbent Deputy Governor Usman Mamman Durkwa and other contenders..

Our correspondent reports that the APC candidate narrowed down on Umaru Kadafur shortly after he met with Governor Kashim Shettima, who gave him the leverage to choose his running mate from amongst numerous people lobbying for the job.

Governor Shettima who had earlier given reasons why he backed Professor Zulum to succeed him, was said to have allowed the choice of Kadafur following popular demands from across Borno State on the need to politically reconnect with the people of Biu.

Member of the House of Representatives representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal constituency, Honorable Bashir Betara confirmed that Professor Zulum and Governor Kashim Shettima have communicated the choice of Kadafur to relevant stakeholders and the National Secretariat of the APC immediately after the governorship primaries in Maiduguri.

Umaru Usman Kadafur also confirmed to our correspondent that he has been communicated the decision of the Governorship candidate, and pledged to be loyal and supportive of the APC candidate.

As it is, all is set for the official presentation of Umar Usman Kadafur as the Deputy Governorship candidate of the APC in Borno State.

Like this: Like Loading...