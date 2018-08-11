Borno NLC threatens strike action over unpaid gratuities

The chairman of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) in Borno State, Titus Ali-Abana, has threatened to lead workers on a strike if the state government fails to pay workers their gratuities of over five years.

He claimed retired workers from various cadres are being owed over N20 billion in arrears.

“The last time the state government approved payment of retirees’ gratuity, which is a statutory benefit every retired workers get at conclusion of their service was in 2013,” Mr Ali-Abana said.

The official told journalists,Thursday evening, in Maiduguri that the failure of government to pay these benefits has inflicted pains on them.

Mr Ali-Abana also lamented that the state government has not been paying leave grants and promotion benefits.

“Since June 2013, the government of Borno has not been paying workers’ gratuity and this has only created a huge backlog of almost about N20 billion for both the state and the local government.

“We also want government to restore the monthly installment payment of gratuity, which is about N150 million, if not even, consider increasing the amount to meet up with the daily increase on the number of persons retiring from the state civil service.”

He said the labor union had become tired of repeated promises by the state government.

“We have severally written to the government and even had face to face meetings with the governor and the head of service but all have not yielded any positive result for our retired workers many of whom are today dying of heartbreak due to non-payment of their benefits.”

Like this: Like Loading...