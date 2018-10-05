Borno: Shettima trounces opponent to clinch APC Senate ticket

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, on Thursday, mauled his opponent at the Borno Central All Progressive Congress senatorial District primary election. He polled 2735 votes as against the 5 votes scored by Alhaji Wurge, to emerge the party’s standard bearer.

In brief acceptance speech shortly after the official declaration, Shettima thanked his fellow contestants and all his supporters for the confidence reposed in him.

Senator Babakaka Garbai who currently represents the Borno Central at National Assembly served as Shettima’s agent at the polls. Chairman of the APC Borno central senatorial electoral committee Almaduzu who announced the results in Maiduguri on Thursday morning, said that Shettima scored a total of 2,735 to defeat his only rival in the race, Alhaji Wurge with 05 votes.

