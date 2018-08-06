BREAKING: ‘Confusion Everywhere’ As Five Suicide Bombers Hit Maiduguri

Five suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers lost lives in failed attempts to wreak havoc on residents of Maiduguri, Borno State on Sunday night, residents have told SaharaReporters.

The bombers, two male and three females, infiltrated Kaleri community in Mafa Local Government Area of the state at 8:15pm, killing themselves and injuring three civilians.

According to Musa Kali, a resident, the first bomber blew up himself at 8:15pm, causing confusion everywhere.

“There was confusion everywhere after the first bomber explosion,” he said.

“Everyone shut their doors; they [the suspected bombers] were knocking at the doors, we refused to open and it saved us; the casualties would have been serious. They were all dead in their failed missions.”

Another resident, Baba Mohammad, said: “We thank Allah because our enemy failed in our lives; it could have been another ugly story this morning.

“We never knew how they penetrated this community; only the five bombers died but three people were injured. The injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital but these enemies of peace will continue to die alone.”

