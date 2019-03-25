Breaking: Court of Appeal sacked Gov Yaki, Governor-elect Mukthar Koguna

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto, led by Justice Tom Yakubu, has set aside the judgement of a Zamfara High Court on the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries that produced the party’s candidates for governorship, National and State Assembly elections.

This latest judgement was a major setback for Governor Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar who was accused to have manipulated his way and his anointed candidates to emerge against all odds. By the judgement, it means the Governor-elect Mukthar Koguna, Gov Yari who controversially won his Senate seat and all others involved are no longer eligible to retain their seats.

The judgement DESERT HERALD learnt was a major victory particularly for the guber candidate of the PDP, Hon Bello Muhammad Matawalle as he came second during the governorship election.

