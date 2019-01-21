Breaking: INEC denies being under pressure to rig elections …vows to improve over 2015 polls

THE Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC,has denied being under pressure from any quarter to rig the forth coming general elections in favour of any candidate or political party.
The body said contrary to insinuations in some quarters, it has no preferred candidates,vowing to surpass the 2015 general elections in terms of credibility.
