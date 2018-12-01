BREAKING: Presidential Panel set to recover over 20 million Dollars, landed property for NPA

The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) said Thursday it has initiated action towards recovery of over 20 Million Dollars being owed the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). The said money is unremitted revenue of NPA domiciled in Heritage Bank PLC.

Head, Media & Communications of the Presidential Panel, Lucie-Ann Member Laha disclosed this in a press release.

Also to be recovered, according to the press release, are several hectares of land and houses belonging to the NPA in Lagos, Delta, Rivers and Cross River States, which have been illegally taken over or encroached upon by squatters and unscrupulous disengaged public officers.

The Presidential Panel led by its chairman, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla had previously recovered part of Agura Hotel, which had been fraudulently annexed by some persons and agencies for the NPA also, Laha said.

In a related development, the Presidential Panel recently arrested, released on bail, and is prosecuting a serving Senator and APC gubernatorial candidate for Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, for alleged failure to execute a contract for the dredging of the Calabar Channel by his company Niger Global Services, years after collecting over 12 Million Dollars for the project, from the NPA.

The press release further said the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property remained committed to supporting government in its fight against corruption in the area of recovery of illegally acquired assets.

